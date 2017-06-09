Jenna Dewan Tatum ‘Strikes a Pose’ and Flaunts Her Knockout Figure in Tight Dress

Jenna Dewan Tatum has no shame in showing off her phenomenal figure, and the actress showed off again this time sporting a stunning gown ahead of World of Dance.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram with a very unique look, wearing a short snakeskin dress slit up to the knee to her mid-thigh. She paired the look with gold stilettos and left her hair flowing freely. Can you say stunner?!

Jenna captioned the stunning picture: “Ssssssstrike a pose on #worldofdance tonight!!! NBC 10/9c!!!!!”

Ssssssstrike a pose on #worldofdance tonight!!! NBC 10/9c!!!!! A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Fans and followers also got a view of the dress in motion, both on TV and social media.

Immediately following the sexy dress snap, Jenna also posted a gif of her and co-host Derek Hough dancing. In the short clip Derek dips Jenna directly in front of the camera.

Dipping into your Tuesday night like….! (That was a bad one sorry) But still! Watch the biggest summer show in 9 years! #Worldofdance tonight!! A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

She captioned the pic: “Dipping into your Tuesday night like….! (That was a bad one sorry) But still! Watch the biggest summer show in 9 years! #Worldofdance tonight!!”

We often see Tatum’s svelte figure gracing the covers of magazines or filling our Instagram feeds, but her toned, trim body doesn’t come easy.

Her trainer, Jennifer Johnson, told Shape that she works out with Dewan Tatum three to five times per week, always warming up with 30 minutes of dance. The pair also use resistance bands, ballet barre or kickboxing equipment for some hard-hitting combination moves.

As for her diet, the multi-talented mama sticks to a plant-based diet (which includes her favorite way to splurge: French fries) because it’s healthy and good for the environment.

“I also choose to eat plant-based foods because not only is it healthy and yummy, but I feel ethically right,” she said. “We have become so off-balance with our animal consumption. Even one meatless meal a week helps!”

