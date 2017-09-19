Jenna Dewan Tatum Bares Her Booty in See-Through Dress at ‘Kingsman 2’ Premiere

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum hit the London premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle looking like a fairytale couple. But when Jenna turned to the side, things took a saucy, risque turn.

The actress and World of Dance host fit snugly in a white Zac Posen tulle gown with sage appliqués for the Monday show of her hubby’s new movie. From the front, the dress looked perfectly posh with a full skirt and high-necked fabric.

When she turned to the side to move along the carpet, it revealed a whole new look. The 36-year-old’s legs and booty went on full display through the single layer of sheer fabric on the dress’ sides.

Channing aided his wife along the carpet, but many photos show him catching glimpses at Jenna’s pert posterior. In fact, he gushed over it during a pre-show interview.

“I love that,” he told Entertainment Tonight of his wife’s revealing gown. “She’s got a great booty.”

Jenna says she’s just owning the daring fashion choices while she still can. “There’s only a little longer I can do this,” she added.

We don’t see that rockin’ body being too old for anything for a long while, which is only proven by Jenna’s recent Instagram photo series.

How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time 🇬🇧😝 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

While in London over the weekend, the Step Up star posed for a “cheeky balcony series” in a black lacy low-cut bodysuit and heels.

In one photo, she sat on the hotel balcony drinking tea, writing, “How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time.” In another sexy snap, she stood with her back to the camera, revealing the thong lingerie from a different angle to show off her fit booty.

Channing says he proudly snapped the photos of his gorgeous wife for the ‘Gram (which isn’t surprising, considering the racy pics of Jenna he’s shared on his own profile).

Cheeky balcony series A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

“That was me being proud of doing 800,000 squats,” Jenna explained.

Those booty-sculpting squats are surely paying off, but the dancer and actress’ other favorite workouts put major focus on the legs and booty.

“I try to live a healthy lifestyle, which means getting in a workout when I can,” Jenna told Refinery29. “I love Pilates and yoga, because they make my body and my mind feel great, but my favorite activity is, of course, anything that involves dance.”

These activities promote long, lean muscles Jenna has clearly mastered. Let’s just hope the fit gal’s “cheeky” series continues once she gets back home.

