Jenna Dewan Tatum Bares Her Booty in Steamy Lingerie Pics

Over the weekend, Jenna Dewan Tatum spent some time in London — and shared some pretty steamy photos while she was at it.

How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time 🇬🇧😝 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

In one photo, she wore nothing but a lacy low-cut unitard and heels while she sat on a balcony and drank tea, showing off her long, toned legs.

“How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time,” she wrote in the caption. In another sexy pic, she stood overlooking the balcony, letting the thong lingerie show off her booty and sculpted back.

She captioned the photo “Cheeky balcony series,” and we’re just crossing our fingers that she adds more.

The 36-year-old mom to her and husband Channing Tatum’s daughter, Everly, told Refinery29 that she tries to lead a balanced lifestyle when it comes to fitness and healthy eating.

Cheeky balcony series A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

“I try to live a healthy lifestyle, which means getting in a workout when I can,” she said. “I love Pilates and yoga, because they make my body and my mind feel great, but my favorite activity is, of course, anything that involves dance.”

The pro dancer and actress says that while she puts a lot of pressure on herself, she’s also able to live realistic expectations.

“There is pressure everywhere, but I’ve found that the trick is to let go of the perfectionism and find joy in it all — or you will just drive yourself mad. And listen to your body,” she said. “If I need a break, I take it. I’ve learned the hard way that burning the candle at both ends never ends well.”

As for dieting, the Step Up star doesn’t believe in it. She credits a healthy lifestyle, rather than crash diets, with her hotter-than-hot body.

“I consider eating healthy a way of life because I feel better, plain and simple,” she said. “I’m not a fan of dieting, which is why I choose to eat healthy most of the time. I keep it in balance, so I don’t have to crash diet. When I want to splurge I allow myself and don’t beat myself up — I just make a plan to eat extra healthy the next day or work out.”

