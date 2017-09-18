This Is How Jane Fonda, 79, Looked 30 Years Younger at the Emmys

Jane Fonda made jaws drop around the world during Sunday night’s Emmy Awards when she debuted a brand new look that Fonda fans aren’t used to.

The 79-year-old, who usually rocks a short, feathered hairdo, wore a long Ariana Grande-style ponytail with full bangs — further accentuating how young the nearly s looks. (Fonda turns 80 years old in December.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just ask these fans on Twitter who were “shook” by Fonda’s red carpet look:

JANE FONDA IS TURNING 80 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR AND STILL LOOKS BETTER THAN I EVER WILL. THAT PONYTAIL. LIFE. #emmys pic.twitter.com/xhpnR5uyqV — mikasa (@mikasa22) September 17, 2017

While the Grace and Frankie star has admitted to “giving [herself] a little help” along the way, her background in fitness and a healthy lifestyle has certainly helped shape her youthful buoyancy today.

I feel like not enough people are freaking out that JANE FONDA LOOKS LIKE THIS AT 79 YEARS OLD. I’M SHOOK. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/a4nSMMJ2j4 — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@laurenalexis) September 17, 2017

She says that she still makes an effort to be physically active, even though she can’t do as much as she used to.

“I still work out, although these days I do it slowly. I don’t run, I walk. I don’t ski, I cross-country ski,” she told the Daily Mail last year. “I still do resistance training and yoga but I do it very slowly. I’m never going to stop…the most important thing is to keep moving, to stay active. That’s what I do and that’s how I stay strong.”

And no matter who you are, with age comes certain ailments — a hip replacement, knee replacement, and multiple back surgeries for Fonda — but she credits her active younger days with her strength today.

“I have osteoarthritis and getting in and out of a car is a challenge. But I feel lucky that I did a lot of fitness work earlier in my life because it means I’m stronger now,” she said.

Hormone specialist Dr. Erika Schwartz told PopCulture.com that a full night’s sleep, a diet high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods, and well-balanced exercise are key to maintaining your youth.

Schwartz also spoke about the importance of balanced hormones when it comes to staying healthy in the long-term, adding that she has seen the positive results of bioidentical hormones for the past 25 years.

“Hormones are what keeps us all young and protects us from chronic illnesses,” she said. “If you have hormones in your system you are healthy, glowing, young and full of energy. Without hormones we age and get sick.”

In the end, Fonda is happy with her body and her outlook these days. In fact, she said that she doesn’t look back on her younger years with yearning.

“You could not pay me to be young again. I don’t care how much money I was offered. I didn’t like being young at all,” she said. “After I turned 60, I began to understand who I was, and I became young again. Now I’m in sight of my 80th birthday and feeling pretty good about life!”

That body-positive attitude (and maybe the fact that she learned to meditate in her 70s) is proving to be one of Fonda’s best assets.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!