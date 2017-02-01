Here’s the Move That Gives Hayden Panettiere Those Incredible Abs

(Photo: Twitter)

Hayden Panettiere is a total tomboy, though the sequin dresses and high heels on her hit show Nashville might fool you!

This former gymnast loves to play sports, and grew up playing volleyball, softball and baseball, though nowadays you’re more likely to spot her in a Bikram yoga class or practicing Pilates with trainer Heather Dorak.

“I’d love to be in a bikini and not worry about sucking it in!” Panettiere told Shape Magazine. “Pilates is good for the core. My favorite abs move is the bicycle crunch.”

“With women like Hayden, it is important to focus a little longer on the muscles that achieve the small waistline, perky butt and elegant arms,” Dorak added.

Panettiere focuses on burning those unsolicited calories by emphasizing a higher number of light weight reps in comparison to heavy ones. The light weights with longer reps will elongate those muscles to make her 5’1″ frame lean and trim.

By staying active almost every day, whether it’s a trip to the gym or a long walk or hike, Panettiere finds her peace of mind. She even shared that taking the stairs can make a positive impact on her day.

“My best friend, Amy, has an elevator phobia, so we always take the stairs,” Panettiere told Women’s Health. “We will walk 12 flights. It’s less embarrassing than getting into an elevator with her.”

As for a healthy post-workout snack, the 27-year-old mom opts for smoothies with almond milk and whey protein — and she’s all about a balanced meal.

“You need protein to feed your muscles and your body and your mind to stay awake,” Panettiere told Self. “You need healthy carbohydrates because when you burn them, they turn into energy. If you don’t burn them, they turn into fat. You need vegetables to keep everything going. A healthy meal.”

