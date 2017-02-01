Here’s How Mila Kunis’ Weight Loss Plan Changed After Becoming a Mom

(Photo: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher are now parents for a second time, and we can’t help but stay in awe of Kunis for her post-pregnancy diet and fitness approach, one where she lost around 25 pounds after the birth of her first child.

How did she do it? While part of the process was remaining fit throughout her pregnancy with a workout routine that included yoga and Pilates, she also remained active after baby Wyatt’s birth by walking around Santa Monica with Kutcher or hitting the trails in LA, according to E! News. After the birth of her second child Dimitri in November, she has been spotted walking around town to stay active.

This approach sounds much healthier than her 20-pound weight loss for her 2011 Golden Globes nominated role in Black Swan. She admitted to Howard Stern’s SiriusXM’s show that she turned to smoking for weight loss support in addition to a 1,200-calorie diet that got her down to about 95 pounds.

Now, she seems just as dedicated to her balanced, healthy lifestyle as she does to her roles on the big screen. Other than breastfeeding, which she claims is a workout in itself, she stays active and watches what she eats. Kunis has a ‘balance is key’ mindset, as she still enjoys a burger with Kutcher or Mexican food with a friend.

“I hike almost every day with her,” she told Jimmy Kimmel about staying active with daughter Wyatt, and “I do love to eat healthy.”

