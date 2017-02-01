Here’s the Badass Workout Emilia Clarke Did for ‘Terminator’



(Photo: Shutterstock)

Emilia Clarke is super intense in her role as the Mother of Dragons in HBO’s Game of Thrones… but in real life? This girl just wants to have a good time.

Training for her role as Daenerys Targaryen and more recently for her role in Terminator Genisys as Sarah Connor included pumping some major iron — but if anyone could make it through this grueling fitness regime, it’s Emilia Clarke.

“It was really fun to do different kinds of training than what I would do myself and feel strong,” Clarke told PEOPLE. But “[when you finish], you’re like, ‘Please, can I have cake? Like, a chocolate cake, and a beer?’”

The warrior-like training sessions include kickboxing, gun-shooting and weight training to give this rockstar actress her toned body. She was even asked to work out during lunch breaks!

“There’s an immense amount of training and preparation, and it’s all to make it right. It’s definitely the most physical thing I’ve ever done. I spent hours every day in weapons training, just learning how to shoot guns, and then weightlifting, kickboxing, hand-to-hand fighting and stunts – kicking a lot of ass!” she told Train-Mag.

As for what the 2015 Sexiest Woman of the Year eats to stay clean, the answer might lie on social media. Clarke shared a photo with James Duigan, the author and creator of the hit Clean and Lean diet, on Instagram, calling it “the key to my very happy kitchen.”

The Clean and Lean diet is designed to put your body in “the perfect state,” according to the website, “‘clean’ of fattening toxins and ‘lean’ as a result of a nourishing diet and regular exercise.”

Clarke is a big fan of the Clean and Lean diet, and cheerfully added in her Instagram caption, “#nomnomnomnomnomeverypage“.