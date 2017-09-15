Heidi Klum Shows off Her Seriously Toned Booty in NSFW Photo

Only Heidi Klum could share a throwback photo from nearly a decade earlier and look like she hasn’t aged a single day.

The 44-year-old supermodel shared a cheeky look back at a former rocker girl-inspired photoshoot on Instagram, one in which she lifts her teeny black dress up to tease her bare booty.

With a backless snakeskin dress (in the loosest sense of the word) and fierce up-do, Klum served up sexy, playful and naughty looks in the four-photo spread taken by photographer Rankin in 2008.

Photo Blast from the Past: 2008 feeling cheeky today @rankinarchive A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

“Photo Blast from the Past: 2008 feeling cheeky today @rankinsrchive,” the model, designer and reality TV judge captioned the snap.

Klum turned off the post’s comment function, proving she’s feeling her wild vibes today regardless of anyone else’s opinion!

As for the throwback, it could be one of the America’s Got Talent judge’s shots in her coffee table book of sexy photos, Heidi Klum by Rankin. The book is full of the former Victoria’s Secret model’s raciest — mostly nude — pictures by photographer and friend John Rankin Waddell.

“A lot of people ask you to do nudes in the industry, but I never really did them with anyone else,” she told PEOPLE before the book’s release in June. “I’ve known him for 14, or 15 years now which is longer than I’ve had children! I felt very free doing those pictures with him, they were always very art-y. I think nudes are beautiful and I love celebrating women’s bodies.”

And Klum — who’s previously said she loves to be naked, even in front of her four kids — has learned to celebrate her body in the buff. “I feel more comfortable when I’m naked than when I have clothes on,” she says. “My parents have always been very free as well, maybe I’m just a hippie at heart.”

I ❤️my new 👙 @heidiklumintimates #heidiklumintimates #heidiklumswim A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

She’s clearly confident in her body, but the model also puts in work to stay in tip-top shape. Even with her commitment to health and fitness, though, she practices moderation and balance above all other methods.

“Whenever I can [exercise], I do, and when I can’t, then I can’t. I don’t beat myself over it,” Klum told Extra at the launch of her new intimates line. “[I] go in the attic where I have my little treadmill… You don’t need a trainer, you can really do things yourself.”

She also swears by doing ‘butt lifts’ on the floor, adding ankle weights to make the simple move more effective.

As for her diet, Klum enjoys lean proteins, fruits and veggies as go-to fueling foods. “In 2013, I made a New Year’s resolution to drink a fruit and veggie smoothie every morning. It’s one of those that went from a resolution to a life habit. My kids and I do it together, and we love it,” she told Glamour.

Another main tenant of the supermodel’s routine is that no unhealthy foods are off-limits. Klum says she believes in balance rather than deprivation, adding, “If I want a cheeseburger, I am not only going to eat that cheeseburger, but I’m going to enjoy that cheeseburger.”

Now that’s a diet philosophy anyone can get behind.

