Former ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Hospitalized Following Seizure

Former star of The Bachelorette, Trista Sutter was hospitalized this week after suffering a seizure during her family’s European vacation.

The 44-year-old, still married to Bachelorette winner, Ryan Sutter, took to Instagram Friday to share with family, friends and fans an image of herself in a hospital bed in Croatia just two hours after her seizure following an “adventure of one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe.”

“This was me yesterday,” she wrote. “Two hours after I had a seizure. Two hours after I fell on my daughter’s chest [and] she watched, along with her brother [and] grandparents, in confusion [and] horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance [and] started turning blue.”

Sutter goes on to share that while their family was meant to have a wonderful adventure, she instead woke up in a “euphoric white dream” with voices of her husband and daughter following.

She goes on to say, “I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering ‘why me?’ But today, I had to ask, ‘why not me’? I’m human. I have an expiration date.”

The mom of two reveals she always envisioned that date being sometime after her kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own. However, she notes most heartbreaking, that she was reminded it could come anytime, in any country, whether surrounded by strangers or people she loved, or neither, or both.

“I’ve never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest,” she wrote. “To embrace gratitude and the lessons I wrote about over [three] years ago with a newly acquired perspective.”

Sutter says she hopes to stress less, love more, listen, be kind and spread joy, adding her aim is to “be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend.”

Going on to thank those she holds dear, along with family, friends and fans, she adds that the kind tourists and Croatians who helped, held her hand wiped her tears and hugged her children meant so much to her.

“You will forever be remembered,” she wrote.

Sutter concluded her poignant note by paying respects to her husband, Ryan, noting, “Without you, I don’t know that I would be here today. You are my everything and I love you forevermore.”

The Indiana native tells readers that she didn’t share her experience for pity, but instead to inspire others and take these words to heart.

“Be thankful for your life and blessings,” she wrote. “Tell the people you love how you feel and live with grateful enthusiasm. I plan to.”

