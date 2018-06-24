Photographic Proof That Faith Hill Never Ages

If you’re just as shocked as us to learn that Faith Hill turned 50 years old this year, go ahead and join the club.

Not only does it seem like just yesterday that we were jamming to hits like “Breathe” and “This Kiss” (reality check, that was 1995), but the country music superstar doesn’t look a day over 30.

Even though Hill has been an overwhelming presence in both the country and pop music worlds for the last 20 odd years, we’re still amazed when we list her accolades: five Grammy Awards, 12 ACM Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, four People’s Choice Awards and three CMA Awards.

We’re currently loving how Hill and hubby Tim McGraw are fresh off their Soul2Soul tour, but a milestone like 50 years deserves a look back at through the years. You won’t be surprised to see little to no photographic evidence that Faith Hill has aged one bit.

Faith Hill in 1993

Her hair may be bigger, but there’s no doubt that it’s Hill beneath that mile-high ‘do. This throwback is from 1993, the year Hill launched onto the scene with her debut album Take Me As I Am (remember “Wild One” and her cover of “Piece Of My Heart?”).

The album sold three million copies (hello, triple platinum), and “Wild One” sat at the top of the charts at number one for four consecutive weeks — making her the first female country artist in 30 years to accomplish such a feat.

Enter opening act gigs for superstars like Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn and her status as a country music star was solidified in the early ’90s.

Faith Hill in 1997

Hill’s fame was multiplied when Tim McGraw entered the picture. The couple wed in 1996 after discovering they were pregnant with their first daughter, Gracie Elizabeth. In the above photo, the couple walked hand-in-hand at the American Music Awards in 1997, just four months away from welcoming their first child into the world.

While her puffy dress and pinned-up hair may detract from her au naturale look, there’s no doubt Hill has kept her youthful appearance over the past 20 years.

At the next year’s ACM and CMA Awards, Hill and McGraw’s first duet “It’s Your Love,” would take home the gold.

Faith Hill in 2004

By 2004, Hill had completed her crossover into the pop music industry while maintaining her strong country fan base. Multiple top ten hits on the Billboard Top 100 chart, a performance on Saturday Night Live, singing the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV and even a song on the soundtrack for Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas all propelled Hill’s fame into another dimension.

Still, the craziness of her life, plus the addition of two more daughters, Maggie Elizabeth and Audrey Caroline, to her and McGraw’s family didn’t seem to be taking a toll on the superstar. She appears in a gorgeous black gown in the photo above at a fundraiser in 2004 looking as youthful as ever.

Faith Hill in 2011

With a return to her brushed-back hair look, it’s clear Hill will simply never look older than 30 years old. In her elegant form-fitting gown here at the 45th Annual CMA Awards, she’s 44 years old.

By this time, Hill had returned to her country roots and was the current voice of Sunday Night Football‘s theme song.

Faith Hill in 2017

Fast forward a few years to present day and Hill is looking beautiful as ever. While we haven’t seen a new studio album since 2008 (her Christmas album, Joy to the World), Hill remains at the top of the country music hierarchy with Tim McGraw.

We submit the final piece of photo evidence proving Hill is as gorgeous as she was in 1993 during her big break: a photo from 2017’s Grammy Awards, complete with a revealing skin-tight red dress and all.

A big secret to looking as good as Hill? A healthy lifestyle. The star told Country Weekly that she does her best to work out on a daily basis and drink tons of water.

“Some days it’s harder to get myself moving than others, but it has such a positive impact on my day,” she said. “I have more energy throughout the day and feel better overall. I also try to drink 70-90 ounces of water a day. It is so good for you, inside and out.”

