Don’t Miss the Activewear Sale Everyone Is Gushing About

The motivation factor is real when it comes to working out in a new piece of activewear. That new sports bra or pair of leggings can work wonders for your fitness routine, empowering you to push yourself to the limit and crush some serious calories.

Enter: Fabletics, where right now you can get your first outfit for $10 when you sign up for the VIP program. You know Fabletics from the beautiful co-founder Kate Hudson, but what you may not be aware of is the high quality material that makes up the Fabletics aesthetic. The thick, durable material holds up workout after workout so you can do some serious shredding without worrying about a pair of too-sheer leggings or stretching out a top. And the thorough size charts and diverse styles ensure successful fittings for all body types.

Win a surprise for your squad! Post pictures of you and your squad using #FableticsSquad & #Contest in the caption for a chance to win the ultimate squad surprise 🎉💪🏽👯👯 US only. 1 winner and up to 4 friends will be chosen and notified via DM every Tuesday. See official rules ➡️ https://bit.ly/FableticsSquad A photo posted by Fabletics (@fabletics) on Nov 17, 2016 at 6:45am PST

With Fabletics, you get to open your front door to an adorable new outfit of your choice every month. Plus, brand new styles and fresh patterns are released each month so your options don’t get stale. Think: yoga, running, spinning and gym outfits — plus, there’s even an accessory shop filled with every kind of Fabletics gear imaginable. And check out Kate’s Fitness Favorites to dress like Kate Hudson.

Your one-stop holiday shop is here. Co-Founder @katehudson’s gift guide will help you find the perfect item for everyone on your list (link in bio). A photo posted by Fabletics (@fabletics) on Nov 9, 2016 at 8:04am PST

When you purchase your first outfit, you can opt into the VIP membership, ensuring you get discounted prices and other fun perks. Shop every month as you go, or skip a month here and there for free. (As a VIP, if you forget to cancel or shop, you can still use the charge as a credit to shop later!) Plus, you can cancel anytime at no charge. Pretty much a win-win!

Legging game strong 💪 #FableticsSquad A photo posted by Fabletics (@fabletics) on Dec 13, 2016 at 3:28pm PST

Click here to get your new favorite workout look for only $10, and get on your way to crushing your 2017 goals.

*This sponsored post is brought to you by Fabletics