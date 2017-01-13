Emma Watson’s 2 Side Jobs Will Totally Surprise You

(Photo: Twitter / @CNN)

As America patiently waits for the premiere of Disney’s live-action Beauty and The Beast, Emma Watson is somewhere out there cooking delicious food and leaving feminist books on metros across the globe.

The Harry Potter star is universally popular with men and women alike, promotes girl power internationally and advocates for gender equality through her UN affiliate organization He For She.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Being kind, eating healthy and getting exercise genuinely help your self-image,” she told Teen Vogue. “Just making a playlist on my iPod, putting my headphones on and going for a 40-minute walk makes me feel so good.”

Walking isn’t the only exercise Watson enjoys; the 26-year-old Brit has been known to play hockey from time to time and is also trained in self defense. And here’s something that might blow your mind: She’s a certified yoga instructor!

“I love having something completely unrelated to the film industry. I want to find something that will let me use my brain in another way,” she told ELLE Australia. “I’m a board-two certified qualified yoga instructor.”

The idea of attending a yoga class led by Emma Watson sounds pretty good from where we’re sitting!

Ready for anything after @SheFighter training with Lina Khalifeh. She opened the first self defence studio for women in the Middle East. I’ll be chatting with her and 8 other activists about challenging gender stereotypes at @OneYoungWorld Ottawa later today. A photo posted by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Sep 29, 2016 at 11:34am PDT

Like any health-conscious foodie, her plate is usually full of whole grains, lean proteins and unsaturated fats found in unprocessed foods, and it’s not uncommon for her to be found cooking some of her favorite recipes, like egg tortillas with guacamole, salsa or chocolate chip banana bread.

“I think I’ve made it five times in the past three weeks,” she admitted to Marie Claire. “Warm chocolate chip banana bread with milk is the best thing ever.”

Her love for healthy cooking has even gone so far as culinary school level.

“Going to Le Cordon Bleu for a year would be super badass,” Watson said. “I don’t like using recipes — I like to cook things I just know how to cook. I figure if I went and really learned, I would be the kind of person who could open the fridge and be like, “I know what I will make with this one piece of celery and this random piece of butter and this pasta.”

The idea of Emma Watson cooking us a meal with a piece of celery just gave us shivers—the good kind!

Think you could maintain her lifestyle? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Related:

Tamera Mowry Shares the Bizarre Place She and Her Husband Have the Best Sex

10 Times Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Sexy Posts Made Us Melt

Watch: Erin Andrews Shares Her Intense HIIT Orange Theory Workout

Khloé Kardashian Shares Shockingly Different Before and After Pics of Physical Transformation