Elizabeth Hurley’s Hottest Bikini Shots Prove Age Is Just a Number

Age is just a number for the 53-year-old Elizabeth Hurley, who flaunts her impressively fit physique any time she can.

The Royals actress and former model claims she frequently shares sexy photos of herself in swimwear to promote her Elizabeth Hurley Beach suits, saying “That’s probably the major reason why I prance around in a bikini!” to E! News.

“At my age on the beach, probably I should be in a long, ankle-length caftan,” Hurley laughs, but she struts around in tiny two-pieces confidently, and we aren’t complaining.

Her approach to sporting swimwear and looking fit is a refreshing one as the actress and mom admits her body goals have changed throughout the years. “I don’t feel that I need to be skinny, but I feel the need to be active and fit,” she says. The Austin Powers actress has certainly kept up with those goals, as evidenced by her frequent bikini snaps.

Though Hurley has shared tens (if not hundreds) of drool-worthy swimwear shots on Instagram, keep scrolling to reveal some of our favorites — plus some of Hurley’s top tricks for a toned bikini body!

When she sizzled in a coral two-piece:

In Hurley’s most recent bikini snap, the actress flaunted her slim, toned figure on her “last day of sun” in August. She looks stunning in the teeny two-piece, and her abs are on full display.

As for her secret to a killer body, Hurley keeps it all natural.

“I don’t do all that green juice,” Hurley told the hosts of The View. “I don’t do any of that [or] powders, [and] I don’t really take vitamins.”

Instead, she opts for foods that are organic and locally sourced from farmers’ markets or her own English farm.

Whole grains and vegetables and fish and small bits of lean meat is really the way I tend to go,” she told E! News. Noticeably absent from that list are processed foods, simple carbs and dairy.

The actress also says she swears by eating an apple every day!

When she shook it in snakeskin:

In this sexy clip, Hurley dances to the sounds of cicadas around the pool, showing off her moves and hot figure in a trendy one-piece.

Though she sticks to a steady diet, the actress has one nutritious tip to avoid mindless snacking that sounds fairly simple and pretty delicious. “[I’ll] make a vat of delicious vegetable soup and have a cup of it whenever I am tempted to raid the fridge,” the actress told Emirates Woman.

She also keeps hydrated by chugging a glass of warm water before breakfast—which even she admits “tastes fairly disgusting”—and by carrying a bottle of water with her at all times to ward off hunger between meals.

When she hung out with a furry friend:

The actress finds creative ways to show off her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuit line, including posing with her furry friend ‘Mitzi Kitzi’. But as the backdrop and activities change, her incredible body is the focus of every sexy snap.

In an interview with E! News, Hurley says her best advice for weight loss and dieting is to stop eating late at night.

“I think that’s one of the best diet tips you can have to eat your food earlier on in the day, so you’ve got more time to digest it and your body can rest in the sleep period,” she says. “I always used to snack late at night because I was a little bit hungry before I went to bed. I stopped doing that now.”

She backed it up in other interviews, noting that she tries not to eat too much food for dinner.

When she soaked up some sun:

The brunette bombshell captioned this sweet photo “No place like home,” telling fans she was back in Herefordshire, England, amidst her busy filming schedule. What better way to celebrate and relax than by rolling in the grass?

In this snap, Hurley shows her ever-fit body, but she also gives fans a glimpse of her youthful face. She credits her graceful aging to her obsessive use of moisturizer. She told Fox News that she uses the product as much as possible, even setting her daily alarm earlier to fit in a skincare regimen.

She says another top beauty tip is to be aware of the air quality around you. The actress says she never sleeps with the window shut, nor with central heating on. She also gets outside for fresh air as often as possible, making sure her body takes in fresh air.

When she flaunted serious flexibility:

She may be 52, but she isn’t slowing down! Hurley posted a series of yoga and stretching photos to Instagram in July, flaunting both her major flexibility and her enviable figure.

Aside from her diet, the British actress also maintains an active daily lifestyle to keep her body looking sharp. Like many busy moms, she stays fit without a gym membership! “I hike, I walk with my dogs all the time, and I don’t really sit still—I don’t really lie around on the sofa much,” she told E! News.

Recent reports also claim that Hurley is a fan of EMS training, a workout that involves a special suit to send electric impulses to your muscles while you exercise. Advocates of the practice say that a typical workout uses 50 percent of your muscles, while EMS training stimulates up to 98 percent. This may sound intimidating, and experts are still divided on the workout’s level of effectiveness.

When she glistened on the beach:

“When you need some Vitamin Sea,” the beauty captioned this serene snap.

At 52 years old, Hurley says she sets appropriate goals for her body as she ages. She’s no longer worried about looking “skinny” and encourages other women to adopt the same mentality through every stage of life.

“I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful,” she says. “But I still think it’s important to be in shape. It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise.”

When she marked a milestone in hot pink

Hurley shared the above hot pink bikini shot just days after Elizabeth Hurley Beach reached a major milestone.

The fashion line’s Instagram account reached 100,000 followers, which is just the latest is series of successes for Hurley’s brand.

The London-based company was started back in 2005 and is described as a “luxury swim label.” The designs are now available worldwide, and they’ve broadened their focus with items for young girls, as well.

“We’ve sold a lot of bikinis since we started,” Hurley said of the line. “We’ve expanded the line a great deal since then and the collection is much broader. Our line for young girls is adorable. I hope we can keep going from strength to strength.”

When she took her dog on a stroll

Hurley even rocks her signature bikini styles as she spend quality time with the canine companions.

She snapped this photo in May that shows her walking around with a small . black dog.

She captioned the photo, “joyful dog walk.”

When she took a breather

Even a swimwear model deserves a break.

Hurley poses on her back in this May shot, attempting to relax a bit on the sand.

She captioned the photo “and breathe in” with a winking emoji.

When she went bold and blue

Hurley gives a bold glare in this photo, which is all about the color blue.

Standing in front of a deep blue backdrop, she models a bikini with complex designs of blue, green, teal and white.

She captioned the photo, which was taken on Tagomago Island, “In the Blue Bedroom.”