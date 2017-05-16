Donald Trump’s Philosophy on Exercise Is, Well, Scientifically Wrong

It’s pretty widely and scientifically known that exercise is good for the body and mind. In fact, it’s a key part in living a long, healthy life filled with energy. But the president holds a different viewpoint on the whole “exercise” thing.

According to SELF, Donald Trump never exercises apart from frequenting his golf courses. In a report from the New Yorker, the President believes that “exercise is misguided.” The piece continues that POTUS believes that like a battery, any person is born with a “finite amount of energy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wait, what? Trump, who previously expressed similar beliefs in a Washington Post biography, Trump Revealed, that was published in 2016, is saying things that are in direct opposition to the government’s own National Institutes of Health. The NIH makes the following recommendation on exercise:

“Inactive adults should gradually increase their level of activity. People gain health benefits from as little as 60 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week,” the NIH suggests. “For major health benefits, do at least 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes) of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes (1 hour and 15 minutes) of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week.”

MORE: Martha Stewart Dishes out a Whole Lot of Shade Between Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg

In an unsurprising twist, people on social media had plenty to say about Trump’s strange anti-exercise claims.

One user joked that the President may be right, claiming, “The President may be right. I used ‘depleted finite energy’ as the excuse for canceling my gym membership.”

Trump says he doesn’t work out because he believes the body has “finite” energy resources. I’m not even mad, that’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/DLNnmOHJli — Jiu-Jitsu Jerry (@BostonJerry) May 15, 2017

Others were less amused by the claims, saying, “Wait a minute. @realDonaldTrump believes that humans are like batteries and have a finite amount of energy? Really? #ExerciseExcuses.”

Whether the belief is humorous or completely serious, there’s no shortage of science to back up the fact that it’s just not true. From increased energy to higher rates of happiness and increased oxygen flow to the brain that contributes to better mental clarity, the benefits of regular exercise for humans is undeniable.

Related:

Workers Reportedly Make $62 a Week in Manufacturing Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line

The Internet Responds to Trump’s New Crime Hotline With Reports of Space Aliens

Watch: The Internet Is Losing It Over This One Detail From Donald Trump’s First Easter Egg Roll