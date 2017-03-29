Demi Lovato’s Twerk-Worthy Gym Game Is the Most Fun Way to Stay in Shape

We knew Demi Lovato could sing with the best of them, but we didn’t see her twerking skills coming!

Fitness has become an important part of the soulful singer’s life, as she’s been working through her depression and continuing her journey of sobriety.

“What keeps me on this path is there’s a drive that I have to stay sober because I know that my life depends on it,” she told ET. “If I would have continued down that road, I don’t know if I’d be here today. So it’s something that’s very important to me.”

Recently she shared video of a game played at the gym where she practices MMA fighting, which involved a towel tucked into her shorts and a whole lot of twerking to Rhianna’s “Pon De Replay.” The capture the flag type game looked like a lot of fun, but it also looked like it worked up quite the sweat.

If Lovato can teach us how to twerk like that, we’ll play a round or two!

