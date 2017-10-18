Demi Lovato Shares Before and After ‘Recovery’ Photos

Demi Lovato has been vocal about her struggles with addiction, bipolar disorder and bulimia, but a new before and after photo shows just how far the singer has come on her road to recovery.

The Disney star-turned-pop sensation shared an image on her Instagram story Wednesday highlighting the physical transformation she’s gone through in recent years.

In her “Then” photo, Lovato’s hip bones are visible and she sports a thin, shrunken frame. In the “Now” photo taken this summer, she looks stronger and flaunts a curvier, fit figure.

“Recovery is possible,” she added to the picture in a resounding message to fans.

This candid look inside the singer’s battle with an eating disorder comes on the same day her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, was released online.

In the film, the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress admits that food was like “medicine” to her from an early age, which later contributed to her binging and purging habits. She recalled baking cookies for her family and eating the whole batch before anyone could eat them.

“Food is still the biggest challenge in my life and it controls,” she said. “I don’t want to give it the power to say it controls my every thought, but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about. Body image, what I’m going to eat next, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I didn’t eat. It’s just constant.”

She spent time in a rehabilitation facility in 2012 and began making healthier choices, but her 2016 breakup with actor Wilmer Valderrama after six years of dating derailed her forward progress.

“When I was in a relationship with Wilmer I went three years without purging and when we broke up that’s one of the first things I did,” she said. “The less I have to think about food, the easier it is to go about having a normal life and I don’t want to let anybody down so when I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed.”

“What started the relapse was missing Wilmer. And when I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and I end up binging,” she continued.

Over a year after the breakup, the singer said she finds healing in working out — and for more than its physical advantages.

“The gym really helps and I know that I would be in a very dark place without it,” she admitted. “Anytime I’m able to take my mind off of any of my addictions, it’s very beneficial to me. Working out is a form of meditation for me because I’m not focused on anything in my head. It can transport you to a totally different place.”

Though the former child star continues daily to shun those unhealthy thoughts about food and her body, her transformed figure and shifted mindset are proof she’s on the right, albeit “Complicated,” path.

