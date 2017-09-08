Ciara Flaunts Curvy Post-Baby Body 5 Months After Giving Birth

Ciara served up some major poses showing off her sexy post-baby body at New York Fashion Week.

The singer stepped out for the Tom Ford runway show on Wednesday night wearing a sleek, fitted black floor-length gown with a side slit, which flawlessly showcased her curves. She accessorized the look with a black leather scarf, silver stilettos and fierce smokey eye makeup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fashion show marked Ciara‘s first public appearance since welcoming her second child, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, with husband Russell Wilson in April. At 31 years old, the new mom of two looks stunning!

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

The “Goodies” singer was clearly enjoying her time at NYFW; she posted several photos from the evening to Instagram, including a video of her pretend strut down the runway.

‪Getting Read For @TomFord show. Silly Girl 😝#NYFW‬ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Ciara has been candid about her weight loss journey after pregnancy, both after her now 3-year-old son Future and her daughter Sienna.

In the five months since having her daughter, the singer has posted frequent snaps of her scale to document her progress with Instagram followers. “I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!! … 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday,” she wrote along with her first scale photo. Her most recent update puts the singer down 30 pounds.

After her first pregnancy, Ciara shed a whopping 60 pounds in four months.

“I worked out two or three times daily,” she told Shape. “I would go to Gunnar [Peterson] first for my one-hour training session, then I’d have two more cardio sessions later in the day. That, along with a really clean eating plan, was how I lost 60 pounds in four months. It was a very intense program, and I was extremely focused on it.”

Making Progress.. #MammaC A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 2, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Those post-baby training sessions included plyometric cardio circuits with boxing elements. The singer described the workout as a “three-in-one training” as you perform cardio, build muscle and release mental stress in one. “After I’ve done a few rounds, I feel as if I can conquer the world,” Ciara said.

She also followed a clean eating plan, but she knew better than to restrict herself from indulgent foods altogether. “When I’m on a strict eating regimen, at some point I have to have French fries, a cheeseburger, and some pizza. And Oreos and vanilla ice cream!,” Ciara admitted. “I also believe that drinking tons of water and flushing out your system is crucial for training. It really helped me drop the weight. I tell myself that water is my medicine and that to stay well, I have to drink a gallon of it every day.”

That, along with writing down her goals and speaking daily affirmations, helped her put in the work to achieve her ideal body.