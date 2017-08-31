How Christina El Moussa Ate Brownies ‘Every Single Day for Four Months’ and Stayed Healthy

Just when you thought Christina El Moussa couldn’t get cooler, the HGTV personality’s brownie obsession will have you relating to her in a whole new way.

She may be even more in love with these sweet treats than you. “I seriously had them, like, every single day for four months,” she told Delish, admitting she sometimes enjoys them for breakfast! But as someone who upholds a healthy, clean diet (which shows in her seriously fit figure), there has to be a catch.

The Flip or Flop star admits that her secret to being able to eat hoards of this chocolate-y goodness is thanks to one secret ingredient: black beans.

Though skeptical, it only took one bite to turn El Moussa into a black bean brownie believer. “At first, I thought they’d taste like beans, basically, and I kind of thought they’d taste really gross,” she admitted, “but, when I had one, it didn’t at all. It’s probably my favorite brownie I’ve ever had.”

El Moussa also touts this healthy treat as one that can definitely fool picky or unhealthy eaters. And as a self-proclaimed poor cook, she says this is an easy, quick snack to whip up for the family. “Taylor loves them, but I’m not going to tell her what’s in them any time soon,” she says of her 7-year-old daughter. “There’s no way she’d eat them anymore, just on principle.”

Sometimes El Moussa adds a little nut butter on top for a unique flavor: “Then it’s like a healthy Reese’s peanut butter cup brownie,” she says.

Fun day shooting!! Got to do a video with @caraclarknutrition and @delish – made my fav, black bean brownies, excited to share it all in the next few weeks!! A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

The reality personality learned this healthy recipe from her nutritionist Cara Clark, who says replacing traditional flour with black beans makes for a lighter, more nutritious treat.

She also notes that the brownies call for healthy fats like coconut oil and are made vegan-friendly as they omits eggs. “Don’t be afraid of your carbs. Don’t be afraid of your fats,” she reminds El Moussa.

When El Moussa started working with Clark to eat a more nutritious diet, she says it transformed her body inside and out. “She really showed me what I should be eating in a day, and it’s provided me with so much extra energy,” she says. “I feel so great.”

Clark added more food to El Moussa’s diet as she was actually under-eating for her busy lifestyle, and her new plan included these decadent brownies. The nutritionist says she approves of them because they’re loaded with fiber and have a good mix of macronutrients—protein, fat, and carbs—but they satisfy the sweet tooth all the same.

Photo credit: Instagram / @christinaelmoussa