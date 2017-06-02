Britney Spears Shows off Insanely Flat Abs During Her Morning Workout

Great workout this morning! Woke up in Japan feeling free and grateful. Better work bitches! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Britney Spears is feeling grateful — and flexible! The 35-year-old singer showed off her flat abs on Instagram during an early Friday morning workout in Japan.

“Great workout this morning! Woke up in Japan feeling free and grateful,” she captioned the video. And then, in true Britney fashion: “Better work bitches!”

She started her morning with some yoga, moving into C-crunches, then front raises with dumbbells, and finishing up with some cardio on the treadmill.

While that booty shorts/sports bra/choker/high ponytail combo certainly deserves its own moment (How happy is Britney that the ’90s are making a comeback?), we can’t stop fawning over her toned body.

In fact, we can’t get enough of her killer bod no matter how many impressive fitstagram posts Britney shares! From bikini workouts to private home fashion shows, the mom of two is always modeling her figure on the ‘Gram.

Add the above moves from her morning workout into your fitness routine for Britney Spears style abs, or click here to check out another fab workout of hers.

