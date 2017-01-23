Blac Chyna Reveals Major Weight Loss After Giving Birth to Dream Kardashian

(Photo: Twitter / @mundoTKMUS)

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcomed their first child together, Dream Kardashian, in November, and the second-time mom has already lost 34 pounds, she revealed on social media over the weekend.

“From 192.2 to 158.2,” Chyna captioned a clip of herself stepping on the scale.

The reality star shared that her goal weight is 130 pounds, which was her pre-pregnancy weight, E! News shares.

Chyna previously spoke to E! News about her weight loss goals, revealing that she’s focusing on her daughter.

“I feel confident,” she said. “I’ve been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She’s healthy. I’m healthy. That’s just my main focus.”

Although she’s made major progress, the reality star admitted that losing the weight could be tough.

“It’s super hard,” Chyna said. “I had actually had a C-section, so with breastfeeding and drinking water and my teas and my other little remedies…it’s been working out for me really good.”

