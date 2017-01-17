Betty White’s Tips to Aging Gracefully May Surprise You

(Photo: Twitter / @CNN)

At 95 years young, Betty White is quite possibly America’s oldest sweetheart.

So what secret is America’s grandma (who ironically has no children or grandchildren of her own) keeping that has helped her live such a long, prosperous life?

It’s certainly not her love of junk food! (White told People that her favorite foods are Red Vines, French fries, hot dogs and potato chips.) Instead, it’s staying active.

“There’s no spare time, so I’m active all the time,” White said. “I think that forces you to stay well. To be 90… and still be working — that’s what I wouldn’t have expected. I’m the luckiest broad on two feet.”

And the rest of the country agrees. The love for White is so overwhelming, in fact, that one South Carolina man even launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding page to “protect” her from 2016 (SUCCESS!), after the year has claimed many famous, generation-defining lives too soon. (See: Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, George Irving, George Michael, Alan Thicke, Florence Henderson, Leonord Cohen, Arnold Palmer, Gene Wilder, Muhammad Ali, Prince, Merle Haggard, Glen Frey, Alan Rickman, David Bowie.)

What do you think of Betty White’s secret to longevity? Care to relive her most iconic moments (her scene with Sandra Bullock in The Proposal, perhaps)? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

