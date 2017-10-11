Ashley Graham Claps Back at Trolls Who Body Shamed Her for Working Out

Ashley Graham is not interested in reading snide remarks about what she can and can’t do with her body, so she’s clapping back at the haters.

When the body-positive model shared a video of her booty workout on Instagram Sunday, the comment section lit up with people ranting about her exercise routines.

Later that evening, Graham shared a photo series with graphics outlining some of the rude, body critical comments she says come along with every workout clip she posts.

“EVERY TIME after I post a workout video I get comments like… ‘You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ ‘Don’t work out to hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need your fat to be a model,’ ‘Why would you want to [lose] what made you famous,’ ” she wrote in the post.

In the second slide, Graham shared her motivations for working out to blast the haters for focusing on her size only.

“Just for the record — I work out to: stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy,” she wrote.

“I don’t work out to [lose] weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I’m in…” she added at the end of the photo.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model is no stranger to criticism when it comes to her body.

Even when she’s labeled as “brave” for posting sexy or skin-filled photos, Graham can’t shake the comments that label her body as abnormal.

“Today they’re calling me brave because I posted a photo of my cellulite,” she said at a press conference for America’s Next Top Model in March.

“The majority of women have cellulite so I’m not going to hide behind Photoshop or retouching — so if the paparazzi gets my cellulite on my big a—, so be it and I’ll post it,” she added.

Graham has been an outspoken advocate for full-figured women during her time in the modeling industry, showing women of all sizes that their bodies are equally sexy. But for her, it’s all about projection your best self and that means working out for health, regardless of how it affects her figure.

