Ashley Graham Teases New Runway Look in Skimpy Lingerie

Ashley Graham is taking New York Fashion Week by storm!

The curvy model will walk the runway at the Addition Elle show on Monday, sporting the latest in plus-size fashion—including Ashley Graham Lingerie styles.

To tease her appearance, Graham shared a sexy snap walking a mirrored runway in a revealing bra and panty set with a silk robe slipping off her shoulders. She accessorized the look with large hoop earrings and scrappy black stilettos, plus long, full waxy locks that are strategically tousled.

Tomorrow Live @ 1PM EST! Link in bio #NYFW @additionelle A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model let fans know she’ll be walking the Addition Elle show on Monday at 1p.m. EST, and the show will be live streamed on the designer’s Facebook page.

Fans clearly enjoyed her little sneak peek, with comments like “Role model” and “Curves on point,” but others called “photoshop” on the promotional shot.

“This makes me so sad her natural body slays…what’s with the photoshop?” one follower asked. In the past, Graham has called out brands who have altered her image. By promoting this shot on her own Instagram account, she must chalk up her slightly slimmer appearance to camera angles and her intense new workouts, not digital enhancements.

One user asked about those sweat sessions directly: “how is she thick and still have abs???? I need her workout routine.”

Luckily, Graham has posted frequent workout snaps lately, showing off her love for a variety of workouts from aerial yoga to weightlifting.

Double band sumo deadlift with lil Miss @dara__hart 💪🏽wearing @bigbottombehavior leggings A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Her trainer Dawin Pena, co-founder of the popular NYC gym Dog Pound, says Graham puts in major work for her body and health. “Ashley is a busy woman,” Pena told Women’s Health. “But that doesn’t mean she can’t get in a great workout in a short amount of time. Generally we do weights with a high rep count and some calisthenics in between to get her heart rate up.”

Knocking out compound moves like the double band sumo deadlift allow Graham to work multiple muscle groups in single exercises. With that particular move, she works her legs, booty, back, arms and core without spending hours toning those areas. She’s also been known to perform weighted alternating lunges, another solid compound exercise.

Though many women are afraid that strength training leads to bulky muscles, it can actually help you slim down faster!

As for Graham, she’ll definitely continue crushing it both in the gym and on the runway, regardless of her size.