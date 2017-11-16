Ariel Winter Shows off Enviable Strength in Sweaty New Instagram Post

Ariel Winter has been working on her fitness as of late, and documenting every step of the way on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old shared an impressive video on her Instagram Story while working out with her Los Angeles trainer Mack. In the video, she demonstrates her strong upper body strength while checking her form in the mirror.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her high-waisted leggings and sports bra show off her curves as well as her toned abs and arms. She also worked her long, dark tresses into a high ponytail and sported a dramatic smoky eye.

The Modern Family actress shared another workout with her trainer earlier this month doing deadlifts. She’s been occasionally sharing her fitness progress, as last month she shared a booty workout doing donkey kicks, and in August she shared a video doing plank jacks.

Along with her fitness journey, Winter has also been sharing photos of her relationship over the past year with boyfriend Levi Meaden. Earlier this week, she shared a steamy one-year anniversary post dedicated to the 30-year-old.

“Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you.”

She also added a post script: “Your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you.”

In one of the photos from the post, Winter is wearing a pink bikini while wrapped around and kissing Meaden in front of a small waterfall.

She defended the age gap between her and Meaden to Refinery 29 earlier this year, saying, “I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say.”

“I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” she said of the fact that they live together.

“There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy,” she continued. “But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”

Winter revealed a new-found confidence after undergoing a breast reduction surgery in 2015.

“It was an instant weight lifted off my chest — both literally and figuratively. There’s a confidence you find when you finally feel right in your body,” she told PEOPLE in 2016.

“Being a 5-ft.-tall girl and having extremely large breasts is really ostracizing and excruciatingly painful,” she added.

Winter told Refinery 29 that Meaden also helps make her feel comfortable in her skin.

“I have to say he is the most incredible person I’ve ever met and that I’m so lucky to be with him,” she said. “He’s always complimenting me and making me feel special and beautiful. We went grocery shopping today, and I was in, like, a weird T-shirt that I kind of hate and my semi-pajama pants, and he still took the time to tell me that I look pretty. Even when I do feel bad about myself, he’s just there to support me and pick me back up when I’m feeling down.”