Anna Faris Shares Hunky Snap of Husband Chris Pratt

@prattprattpratt honey-you can’t just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it pic.twitter.com/nemz0xAZ6x — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) June 20, 2017

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are one of the cutest celebrity couples around, and it’s clear they’re totally in love, as evidenced by a recent photo Faris tweeted out of her spouse.

On Tuesday, the actress used the social media platform to share a black-and-white snap of Pratt flexing next to a shirtless friend, with the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 star sporting swim trunks and a baseball cap for the shot.

“Honey-you can’t just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it,” Faris captioned the photo, which Twitter promptly thanked her for.

Pratt is currently filming Jurassic World 2, and recently used Instagram to share the strict diet behind his buff physique with his followers in a series called “What’s My Snack?” in which he is all of us.

Hot new full length episode of #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

