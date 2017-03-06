8 Celebrity Trainers Share Exactly What Not to Do Before a Big Event

(Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Rodin Eckenroth/Filmagic/David Livingston/Getty Images)

When you have a big event coming up, it’s the ideal time to get your butt in gear when it comes to fitness. A wedding (yours or otherwise), special night or run-in with your ex means it’s time to turn up the intensity, but make sure you aren’t derailing your progress.

Women’s Health turned to the fitness pros who’ve personally trained celebs like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Hudson and Sofia Vergara to learn exactly what NOT to do while getting ready for a big event. Get the details:

1. Don’t go ham.

“When training right before your big event, avoid a heavy load day, which can not only cause acute soreness in the muscles, but can also tax the connective tissue. These coupled with the slight microtears in the muscles can lead to soreness and stiffness—two side effects that are not conducive to a sexy strut down the red carpet of any kind. Instead, do a lighter workout—one that elevates your heart rate, reduces stress and incorporates moderate weight training that tones and lengthens your muscles. Also, be sure to stretch so you can stand and sit with ease at your big event!” —Tricia Brouk, celebrity fitness instructor and owner of Brouk Moves Elite In Home Personal Training and Wellness in New York City

2. Don’t crash diet.

“Whatever you do, avoid starving yourself at all costs. In order to maintain your weight in time for your big event, you must eat properly. Stick to a meal plan that’s full of healthy fats like avocado, salmon, nuts, and seeds, and do not deplete yourself. If you want to start dieting, start 21 days out to give your body enough time to tone up and burn fat the healthy way.” —Corey Calliet, celebrity fitness trainer who’s on the E! Show Revenge Body

3. Don’t skip a workout.

“That feeling of leaving the gym with a successful workout completed is what you need to boost your self-esteem leading up to your day. Running through the park, meeting a friend for inspiration, taking a class or even doing Tabata in your living room (my favorite) are all allowed. Motivation doesn’t come naturally to everyone, so find someone to help you. Movement all day is key here, too. Getting your 10,000 steps of all-day movement keeps you active in addition to that one hour in the gym. Get to it and you’ll be rewarded with a strong, healthy body!” —Erin Oprea, celebrity fitness instructor and owner of Oprea Personal Fitness

4. Don’t drink a ton of caffeine.

“In the two weeks leading up to your event, avoid adding extra caffeine to your diet. Sometimes people start feeling run down as they push toward an event or goal so they reach for extra caffeine in the form of coffee, energy drinks, energy shots, etc., to pump themselves up. Instead, you’d be better off going to bed a little earlier or catching a quick nap. Winston Churchill had a non-negotiable nap built into his day and I can assure you he was busier than you and I are!” —Gunnar Peterson, celebrity fitness instructor and owner of private gym in Beverly Hills

5. Don’t sleep too late or wake up too early.

“Sleep is something we all need for survival, as it gives us energy, helps maintain our bodily functions, and allows us to focus. And it’s even more essential before a big event. Focus on catching a few more Zs rather than new episodes on Netflix. Protecting your sleeping hours and aiming for seven to eight hours a night is key before the big event, as it allows your body to rejuvenate and re-energize.” —Liz Josefberg, celebrity fitness instructor who’s worked with Jennifer Hudson

6. Don’t go on a long run the night before (especially if you’re a newbie!).

“If you’ve never gone on a really long run, don’t start right before your event. Running is a skill. It’s not just throwing on some sneakers and hitting the pavement. Running when not conditioned can cause shin splints or medial tibial stress syndrome (MTSS). You don’t want to be limping or unable to wear your gorgeous heels at your event, so instead opt for a power walk to clear your mind, elevate your heart rate, and prepare mentally and physically for the big day.” —Tricia Brouk, celebrity fitness instructor and owner of Brouk Moves Elite In Home Personal Training and Wellness in New York City

To get more advice from these A-listers’ trainers, check out the full story on Women’s Health.

