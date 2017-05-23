Two Moves to Get Julianne Hough’s Crazy Sexy Abs

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

When she’s not prepping for her MOVE Beyond tour or gracing the judge’s table on Dancing With the Stars, you can probably find Julianne Hough at the gym.

In case you can’t already tell, the 28-year-old dancing queen is no stranger to intense workouts. Abs like those don’t come overnight! In an interivew with Entertainment Tonight, Hough shared her two favorite moves for ab conditioning (along with dancing, of course): bicycle crunches and standing abs.

“Dancing is so great because there are all the little details, and the little movements, and the little muscles that are working without you even realizing,” Hough said. “You can also do your basic crunches. I love a little bicycle. Standing abs are pretty cool, too!”

Try ’em out for yourself!

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, knees bent and feet on the floor. Lift your shoulder blades off the ground, and keep them off the ground for this whole exercise. Twist your torso to the right, bringing your left shoulder in to touch your right knee. Keep left leg straight and lifted off the floor. Repeat, twisting torso to the left and bringing your right shoulder into touch your left knee. Make sure your rib cage is moving and not just your elbows. That’s one rep.

Begin standing with your feet at hip distance and raise one arm over your head. You can place the opposite hand on your hip for balance. Take the leg on the same side as the raised arm and bend the knee as you crunch it out to the side. Pull the knee into the armpit as the arm bends and crunches downward. Raise the knee as high as you can. Set the foot back down and repeat.

