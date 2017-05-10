‘Shark Tank’s Daymond John Reveals Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Shark Tank star Daymond John suffered a health scare recently and is opening up about the terrifying diagnosis.

During an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, the business mogul revealed that he had undergone surgery and treatments after being diagnosed with cancer of the thyroid.

“I had an extensive physical and they discovered there was a nodule on thyroid,” he told Robin Roberts, according to PEOPLE. “They removed it and it was stage 2 cancer on my thyroid … I didn’t skip a beat. I got some early detection and I understood that I had a challenge and if I attack it now, thenI wouldn’t let it attack me. I had that removed. I didn’t miss anything, I was out partying and dancing two days later — not that I should of.”

He is now sharing the experience in the hopes of raising awareness for the importance of getting health screenings regularly.

“But I wanted to share this information with people, because what would I have went through if I decided to just stick my head in the sand and go, ‘You know what, I’m not going to check into stuff. If it happens it happens to everybody else,’ ” he said.

While the treatments worked, John knows he is not completely out of the woods. That isn’t going to stop him from moving forward, though.

“I’m absolutely great,” John added. “I have to monitor it for the rest of my life. I have another half of my thyroid still in. In the event it comes back I will have to fight it.”

