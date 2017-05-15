Mother Arrested for Allegedly Starving Children to Raise Money for Fake Illnesses

Texas mother Katelyn Carnline, 28, was arrested after allegedly pretending her children were sick so she could raise money through a fundraising site.

According to Inside Edition, Carnline allegedly starved her children to make them look ill. She claimed her 4-month-old girl had a rare genetic disorder and that her older child was suffering from cancer.

Police report that the mom created a YouCaring page and raised $2,0000, which said was being used for “medical expenses.”

On the fundraising page, Carnline claimed her youngest was struggling with Inborn Errors of Metabolism, a condition that can delay a child’s development because it prevents the body from properly converting food to energy.

She allegedly underfed both children and then shaved her older child’s head and put pictures online.

Reports claim the mother pulled one over on doctors, as well, allegedly telling them that her youngest was having seizures.

Carnline was charged with exploiting and causing serious bodily injury to a child. The siblings are now healthy and are in the care of other family members.

