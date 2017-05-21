Elizabeth Hurley Puts Her Curves On Display With Snug Leopard Print Dress

Much like the famous catchphrase “I’m not just the president, I’m also a client” made famous by the Hair Club for Men, 51-year-old Elizabeth Hurley makes for the best person to model her extensive line of clothing, taking to Instagram to show off a supremely short leopard print dress.

Purrrrrrrr @elizabethhurleybeach @antoineverglas @cyrillaloue @marygreenwell #StTropez A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on May 21, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

The actress threw a seductive smile at the camera, making the photo stand out from many of her other social media posts that feature her famous pearly whites.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hurley has plenty of reason to be happy, however, as she recently won a lawsuit against the Daily Mirror. In addition to a massive payout, the court also demanded the publisher issue Hurley a personal apology.

The case arose from the allegations of the publisher hacking Hurley’s phone in order to publish nearly 60 different articles about the actress, ranging from 1998 to 2007.

A representative for Hurley explained, “Whilst Ms. Hurley believed that each one of these articles intruded upon her private affairs, it was MGN’s relentless, voyeuristic interest in her pregnancy between 2001 and 2002 that she still recalled with particular anger and horror so many years later.”

UP NEXT: Elizabeth Hurley Is Busting Out In Her Newest Bikini Snap

They added, “Although these events may be historic, Ms. Hurley’s grief remains in the knowledge that many private details of this time in her life have become accessible to her now-grown son to read. She would never have chosen to disclose these matters to her son, knowing the hurt they would and have in fact caused him.”

The case earned Hurley over $300,000, all of which she aims to donate to the group Hacked Off, which aids the victims of hacking.

In the ’90s, Hurley quickly rose to fame after landing a modeling gig with Estée Lauder, one of the world’s most well-known beauty brands. The success in the modeling world opened the door to a variety of acting opportunities, earning her roles in films like EDtv, Passenger 57, and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

MORE NEWS: Elizabeth Hurley Spills Out Of Her Top With Latest Bikini Pic

At the height of her career, Hurley got inadvertently involved in a sex scandal, as her husband at the time, Hugh Grant, was arrested with a prostitute. With constant mockery of their private relationship, Hurley shied from the spotlight and eventually separated from Grant.

Hurley can currently be seen in the hit TV series The Royals in which she stars as Queen Helena, a fictional queen who deals with all sorts of drama in her family while also maintaining the demeanor of leadership in the public eye.

[H/T Instagram, elizabethhurley1/The Guardian]