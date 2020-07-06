Watch Trace Adkins Perform a Patriotic Classic on 'A Capitol Fourth'

Trace Adkins was one of several performers during this year's annual PBS special A Capitol Fourth on Saturday night, and the country star delivered a patriotic classic with his rendition of "America (My Country, 'Tis of Thee)." Adkins was broadcast standing solo in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. wearing a black jacket and shirt and a black cowboy hat.

"This next song is dedicated to this nation that we all love so very deeply," Adkins said before beginning his performance, which was broadcast at the same time as the annual live fireworks display over Washington, D.C. The classic song, written by Samuel Francis Smith and performed to the melody of the national anthem of the United Kingdom, "God Save the Queen," was originally one of multiple de facto National Anthems of the United States before "The Star-Spangled Banner" was officially chosen in 1931.

Other performers during this year's A Capitol Fourth included Lauren Alaina, Brantley Gilbert, Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renée Fleming, The Temptations, Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Gonzalez and members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. The 90-minute broadcast paid tribute to first responders and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Black heroes past and present and Wounded Warriors.

Ahead of his performance on the Fourth of July special, Adkins released his new song "Mind on Fishin'" earlier this month. The up-tempo song is about a man who would rather be out on the lake communing with God rather than sitting in church thinking about fishing, and Adkins said that he didn't have a hard time relating to the track, which was written by Aaron Raitiere and Wynn Varble.

"As a man who still likes to fish about every evening, "Mind On Fishin'" is very relatable to me," Adkins told One Country. "The song, co-written by one of my favorite writers, Wynn Varble, along with Aaron Raitiere, humorously tells the story of a struggle we have all faced a time or two." The music video for "Mind on Fishin'" stars T. Graham Brown as the man who would rather be fishing, and the song is from Adkins' upcoming EP, which is due out later this year.