Tyler Hubbard Has a ‘Lot of Respect’ For Thomas Rhett’s Parenting Skills

Thomas Rhett has previously said he relies on his friendship with Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, especially since they are both first-time dads. But now, Hubbard is opening up about their friendship, admitting that he has a lot of respect for Rhett, who is dad to Willa Gray, two years old, and Ada James, born in August.

“I think it’s awesome and it’s important and I think it’s good to surround yourself with people that can relate to you on different levels of life,” says Hubbard, who along with his wife, Hayley, is proud dad to four-month-old Olivia Rose. “Honestly that’s nice of TR to say because I can’t quite relate to him – he has two babies and a career. So he and Lauren [Akins] have their hands full and [I have] a lot of respect for them, but it’s awesome to have somebody to call and talk to when you think it’s impossible or got a question or don’t understand how the breast pump’s working or something like that.”

Both Hubbard and Rhett are busy with their thriving careers, with Rhett currently headlining his Life Changes Tour, but when their schedules permit, Hubbard has an idea of how they can pass the time.

“It’s nice to have those friends, but also somebody go walk through the park and stroll with – me and TR are going to go do some park strollin’ for sure,” quips Hubbard.

It was Rhett who first spoke out about how their relationship changed since they went from being single singers to married with children.

“Tyler Hubbard is one of my best friends in the world and so we relate on a level that I don’t relate with some people that don’t have children,” Rhett says. “It’s funny, when you do have kids, all of the sudden things that you talk about like sleep don’t make sense to people that don’t have children. We both lived the same life and now we’re living the same life except for we have two and they have one, which is way harder, by the way.”

Rhett adds that the two men talk about things that they probably wouldn’t have dreamed of talking about a few years ago.

“It’s been really cool to kinda just talk with Tyler and share like ‘Are you sleeping on the road? Are you sleeping at home? Does it kill you when you have to leave Liv?’ Or me leaving Willa Gray and Ada,” Rhett adds. “It’s cool because we both experienced those same freedoms and now we’re kinda, we’re in this place where we love having children but we’re both kind of getting used to the fact of what our new life is now. So it’s really nice to have a buddy that also does music for a living as well.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/thubbmusic