TV Show About Naomi and Wynonna Judd in the Works

Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd are headed to the small screen, in a manner of speaking. Variety reports that the mother-daughter duo is set to be the subject of the first season of upcoming anthology series Icon, which will focus on a different musical icon "we think we know" each season. "These icons are the voices who have made a significant mark in music’s history and created a sound and response that people around the world have come to love and identify with," the publication shares.

According to Deadline, the show's first season will focus on "the drama behind the glamour and the dynamic relationship between the loving, yet often challenging, Naomi and Wynonna." Icon will tell the duo's "fascinating" story through the music "that shaped their career and the country music genre. With a long line of personal tragedies, they are a true testament to a family bond like no other, with roots that go deeper than fame."

(Photo: Getty / Rick Diamond)

The one-hour series is being developed by Fox and The Judds will executive produce along with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment, which represents numerous country stars. The Judds' managers Les Borsai, Greg Hill, Cactus Moser and Larry Strickland will produce. No writer is currently attached to the project.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd are country music's only mother-daughter duo and released six albums between 1983 and 1991, becoming one of the most successful acts in country music history. They sold over 20 million albums and earned 14 No. 1 hits, charting 25 singles between 1983 and 2000. They won five Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, eight Country Music Association awards and seven consecutive ACM Awards for Top Vocal Duo. They also won the organization's Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award in 2013.

The Judds stopped performing together in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C, and Wynonna continued with a solo career. However, the two have occasionally reunited on stage in the years since. Wynonna is currently planning to release a new EP, Recollections, on Oct. 30.

In addition to Icon, Fox is reportedly working on a scripted drama series about a country music dynasty and is looking for a straight-to-series order for the 2021-22 season. The series is from writer/exec producer Melissa London Hilfers and is also executive produced by Berman, Baghdady and Owen.