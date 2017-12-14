Trisha Yearwood Embraces Old and New Family Traditions at Christmas

Trisha Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks, will wrap up their seven-show Nashville run, their final stop on their three-year World Tour, just in time for the holidays. The couple, who will play their final show on the 23rd, will spend Christmas with family, and enjoying a much-needed rest.

“What we’re gonna do on Christmas morning is, my mom used to always make a breakfast casserole the night before,” Yearwood shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “The one that you assemble and then you bake the morning of while you’re opening presents. We’re gonna sleep during the present part, but I’m going to do that to have some kind of tradition going. And then, my mom used to always make coconut cake and ambrosia, so I’m gonna throw that in for Christmas.”

For Yearwood, the Christmas season is a time to not only remember traditions passed on through the generations, but also to make some new ones for future generations as well.

“I think the most important thing with having both of our folks gone, and being so family oriented, it to have those things to carry on so that your children, who maybe never had that coconut cake, but they go, “Your grandmother made this,” Yearwood adds. “And maybe they’ll make it for their kids. That’s what’s important.”

Even if Yearwood’s family, including both Brooks’ three girls from a previous marriage, can’t be together on Dec. 25, the singer says they always find a way to unite at some point during the holidays.

“Christmas will be family,” reveals Yearwood. “My sister, she’s my person, she and her family, and then our three girls, who are all grown now, and have lives of their own. It’s a little harder to get everyone together, but we do — not necessarily on the day. It’s just about winding down. I won’t wear make-up until February, and I’m pretty excited about it.”

Yearwood and Brooks recorded their own Christmas album, Christmas Together, last year. The record is available for purchase on Amazon.