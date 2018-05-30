Trent Harmon Called Out to God For Help During Rough Year

Trent Harmon had a rough last year. The Season 15 American Idol winner experienced a painful break-up, and had legal issues with his recording contract, among other matters, requiring him to rely on his faith more than ever before.

“There were a lot of points where I was like, ‘God, if you’re up there, and I believe you are, I need some help. I’m at a point where I need help,’” Harmon recalls. “And that was the first step. And then it was like the writes started to get better, I started to get those holds on songs and I could tell He was helping me work through it. And I think I was distracted enough from all the contractual stuff, things that were going on, and it was like, ‘Stay busy writing and I’m gonna work this out for you. You need to be so busy doing something else that you forget about this.’”

Harmon also developed his own ways of managing his stress, which he still uses today, even though his You Got ‘Em All album is already released.

“I just started some really good habits,” reveals Harmon. “Within the first 20 minutes that I wake up I do have to get coffee. I usually stumble straight to the coffee pot and then I try to pray or read my Bible every morning and find something that just keep throughout the day. You got to have something to hold on to. When you have a year like I just had you better have something that’s real to have hope. I had no hope at one point and now I have more hope and thankful to God for it.”

The title track of You Got ‘Em All, which is also his current single, was inspired by his longtime girlfriend abruptly moving to Thailand for a job, fulfilling a lifelong dream of hers while leaving Harmon crushed.

“It came about after a phone call that I received. I was walking on stage some time last year, towards the end of the year, and I got information sent to me that I’d be able to put a single out,” Harmon says. “I didn’t know what it was going to be, didn’t know what was going to happen, but until that point I had no reason to think I’d be able to. I called my girlfriend; I’m excited. I’m saying, ‘Hey, guys, hold the stage.’

“We’re literally walking on stage, and I said, ‘I just got word I’m going to be able to put a single out. Don’t know what it’s going to be,’” Harmon continues. “And she said, ‘Well, I was going to wait until after your show. I just got word that I might be able to move for my job, get the job I wanted.’ She said some other things. I quit listening to be honest. I knew what she was talking about. She was talking about moving to Thailand to teach English. It’s what she’d always wanted to do. I wrote the song two days later, and the lyric makes sense if you know that backstory behind it.”

Purchase You Got ‘Em All at TrentHarmon.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/officialtrentharmon