Travis Tritt Fatal Tour Bus Accident Allegedly Caused by Drunk Driving

Travis Tritt’s tour bus turned over in a devastating accident on Friday night, and authorities expect alcohol was involved.

The bus swerved to avoid a collision with two other vehicles, according to a report by The Blast. Tritt explained the story on Twitter, saying that the bus itself took minor damage, but no one on-board did. However, the crash was fatal for two people in other vehicles, where at least one person was reportedly driving under the influence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach,” Tritt explained. “Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died.”

“We sustained minor damage as we tried to avoid the crash site in front of us,” she went on. “Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced. I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight.”

Tritt took the opportunity to take a stand against drunk driving, reminding fans to be responsible.

“I’m told that two people were killed in tonight’s accident as the the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired,” he wrote. “Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in any way.”

“Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away,” he added. “I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober. Know when to admit that you are too impaired to drive.”

Tritt concluded by putting the accident in perspective, telling fans: “it could’ve been so much worse.”

“God was obviously watching over us tonight,” he wrote. “I praise God for keeping us safe!”

In spite of the accident, Tritt made it to his show in Hiawassee, Georgia on Saturday. He posted an Instagram photo from the Anderson Music Hall, and will presumably make the rest of his tour engagements going forward. His next appearance is at the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday.

“Lots of folks have been asking if our shows will still play tonight and tomorrow nite in spite of the accident we were involved early this morning,” he tweeted. “The answer is ‘yes.’ The show must and will go on. Very grateful to all who have expressed concern.”

Fans were touched by Tritt’s harrowing story, and his call for responsible driving. The responses continued to pour in all weekend.