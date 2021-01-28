Tim McGraw Shows off Impressive Abs in New Photo, and Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

Tim McGraw went on a major fitness journey several years ago, with the singer transforming his body and earning himself a 40-pound weight loss with the help of diet and exercise.

He showed off his impressive results once again this week on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in a tropical location wearing swim trunks and a baseball cap and holding a massive fish, which he proudly displayed for the camera.

“Yellow fin grouper,” the caption shared. “1st one! 36 ft down. Pole spear … free dive.”

Fans were quick to appreciate McGraw’s photo, though many of them didn’t appear to care about the singer’s catch at all.

“I’m sure no one even notices the fish,” one comment read. Another fan wrote, “Apparently there’s a fish in the picture somewhere.”

“Wait… what fish??” cracked a third.

Rather, they were more focused on his toned physique.

“Did anyone else suddenly feel hot…. I’m sweating,” shared one, with a second person writing, “That’s a damn impressive specimen. Nice fish too.”

“Nice….. and the fish is pretty impressive too,” another comment read.

Someone else jokingly brought McGraw’s wife, Faith Hill, into things.

“First thought: man, he’s cute as hell,” they wrote. “Second thought, I wonder how old Tim McGraw is now, answer: 52. Third thought, well, he is married to Faith. Fourth thought, nice fish.”

The “Neon Church” singer often shares photos of himself with the fish he catches on his frequent tropical jaunts, including a recent shot of a full bag of fish the star caught while spear fishing.

Alongside a photo of himself posing on a sunny dock next to his haul, McGraw wrote that nothing would be wasted and that the fish would be shared with the local people.

“A little spear fishing!” he shared. “We use old fashioned pole spear, no tanks, free dive. All legal (Of course) all fish get eaten and shared with local folks. Nothing wasted.”

When he’s not catching fish, McGraw will be traveling the country on a book tour in June to promote his upcoming book Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation, which will be released on June 11.

On Nov. 5, McGraw will publish a second book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, which will detail his adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last ten years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” he told PEOPLE. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

“That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

