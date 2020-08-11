Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and More Performing for Livestream Event Benefitting St. Jude

Tim McGraw and Keith Urban are two of many artists who will participate in an upcoming livestream event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which has been named Music Gives: Together #forStJude and will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13. The virtual festival will include six stages featuring artists of genres including country, pop, indie, Latin, Gospel, R&B and more as well as culinary talent appearing to showcase their skills.

The livestream will include performances and special appearances by McGraw, Urban, ABIR, AJ Rafael, Anthony Brown, Anthony Hamilton, Bobby Bones, Brad Paisley, Brett Eldredge, Cathy and Patrick Warburton, Cash Cash, CeCe Winans, Chef Lorena Garcia, Chef John Mitzewich, Chef Seamus Mullen, Chef Yisus, Coco Quinn, Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb, For King & Country, Hot Chelle Rae, Jason Mraz, John McLaughlin, JD McCrary, Johnnyswimm, Jon Secada, Kirk Franklin, La Energia Norteña, Lady A, Luis Fonsi, MAJOR., Mali Music, MercyMe, Natalia Jimenez, Randy Owen with ALABAMA, Pepa (Sandra Denton), Seal, Skillet, Third Eye Blind, Tye Tribbett and Us the Duo. The event will be hosted by Zach Sang, Montell Jordan, Frank Kramer, Omar Velasco and Argelia Atilano, former St. Jude patients Lindsey and Joel Alsup and CMT's Cody and Marley.

The event's six stages are named Hope, Faith, Amor, Kindness, Gratitude and Give Back, and each will feature multiple artists and chefs. Fans can watch the livestream on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok with additional announcements on Twitter.

"Summertime often brings people together for a favorite pastime: music festivals. During this time of social distancing, the incredible ambassadors and celebrity friends of St. Jude are ensuring that our summer does not go by without one, and leveraging their talent to make a huge difference for the children of the world," Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, said in a statement.

"At St. Jude, we are reminded that when we all come together to give for those who need it most, we can make a significant difference, which is why I hope you'll join us for Music Gives: Together #forStJude on August 13 – six hours total of incredible content and artists," he continued. "Most importantly, giving through events like this when the world is so disrupted enables us to continue to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."