Tim McGraw Brings 'I Called Mama' to 'The Tonight Show'

Tim McGraw took his new single, "I Called Mama," to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, performing the nostalgic track at home with a pair of headphones in. Before he began, McGraw paid tribute to front line workers, offering them a thank-you from himself and his family. "I just want to say thank-you from myself and my family to all the front line workers, all the public-facing workers out there doing so much for keep the heartbeat of this country going," he said. "We appreciate it, we love you. Thank you again so much."

The Louisiana native performed the song virtually with his band members, all of whom were at their own homes as they played alongside McGraw. "I Called Mama" written by Lance Miller, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary and finds the song's narrator feeling an urge to call his mom after hearing some sad news about a friend that made him think of home. "On the one hand this song is literally, 'hey, call your mom,'" McGraw previously said in a statement.

"On the other hand, you look at a time like this, there are real hardships for everyone, and it's a great reminder that hearing someone's voice who knows you and loves you can help you get through anything. I think it’s at these very difficult times that music can help and the power of a song can give someone a moment of clarity or comfort, or just a smile. Especially now, when we seem to need it more than ever."

McGraw released "I Called Mama" on May 8 as the first taste of music from his upcoming album, which is due in September. The album is reportedly titled Here on Earth and McGraw is scheduled to support the project with his Here on Earth Tour featuring special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress. The tour is currently scheduled to begin in July, a start date that is looking increasingly unlikely as the coronavirus pandemic continues to effect live music.

A number of artists have either postponed or canceled their planned 2020 in recent days including Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Kenny Chesney, Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts and Sam Hunt.