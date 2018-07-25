Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Say Goodbye to Fans After End of Soul2Soul Tour

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are saying goodbye to their fans, after spending more than a year on their co-headlining Soul2Soul World Tour. The couple shared a video, expressing their gratitude to everyone who helped make the international trek happen.

Thank you!!! #Soul2Soul A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Jul 23, 2018 at 11:39am PDT

“We just want to say hi to everybody and thank you for coming out,” McGraw says. “It’s been an amazing two years on stage with this woman right her. It’s been fantastic. We’ve had such a great crew, great group of people working with us, our management companies and the fans. You guys have been fantastic.”

“You’ve been amazing in every city, so thank you so much,” adds Hill. “Everyone involved in this tour has been absolutely—labor of love and you’ve welcomed us in your cities last year, this year and we just want to say thank you so much. It has been a chance of lifetime and I’ll actually really miss it. So thank you, God bless you and see ya.”

In spite of living together, and spending evenings together on stage, both McGraw and Hill remain each other’s biggest fans.

“Tim is the absolute best entertainer, hands down,” Hill tells PEOPLE. “He can bring a crowd to their feet with the motion of his hand. He knows how to deliver songs to the fans and make them feel like he’s singing to them.”

“It’s such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together,” says McGraw. “[It] really feels like all the moments are special … I could listen to her sing all night,” McGraw brags. “She’s such a powerhouse that it forces me to raise my game every night.”

McGraw and Hill released their duet The Rest of Our Lives album last year, earning them their first ACM Award nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year.

The couple, parents to daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, have been married almost 21 years – an almost unheard of feat in the entertainment business. But both McGraw and Hill insist their long-lasting union is about the little moments, not the big ones.

“Funny, as we get older it’s less about the big gestures and more about just spending the time together at home,” McGraw reveals. “For our 20th wedding anniversary, we stayed home, in our pajamas and watched TV. We loved it.”

The Soul2Soul World Tour kicked off on April 2, 2017 in New Orleans, and wrapped up on July 22, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif.

