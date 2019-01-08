Thomas Rhett Teases Potential New Album in 2019

Thomas Rhett‘s most recent album, Life Changes, was released in 2017, and the singer’s life has changed plenty since then, giving him even more material for a brand-new record.

While nothing is official, Rhett teased the possibility of releasing a new album in 2019 while speaking with his record label, Big Machine Label Group, saying that the music consumption habits of today’s listeners are making him eager to get new music out there.

“I remember on my second record, man, we didn’t make a new record for like two years or something like that,” he recalled. “But I just think it’s the way that a lot of fans are consuming music today. When my [Life Changes] album came out that was the first time that we’d ever gone out on the road after an album and got to play album cuts that people knew all the words to.”

Before Life Changes, the 28-year-old had released 2015’s Tangled Up, which was preceded by 2013’s It Goes Like This.

“I’ve been doing nothing but writing my face off since the last album came out,” Rhett said, sharing that he’s written over 150 songs for his new project. “It is my goal to just keep putting more music out there.”

The Georgia native’s current single, “Sixteen,” is nearing the top of the charts and will be the last song from Life Changes Rhett releases before gifting fans with new music.

“Every time I finish a record, in my brain, I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” he told BMLG.

Luckily, the singer has co-writers to help him find inspiration, as well as his family, including wife Lauren Akins and their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James.

“The moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room, and you start writing, and you realize that there’s a million things you haven’t said about your life, or about past experiences,” Rhett explained. “As your life changes, there’s so many different ideas that you can pull from and when you get in the studio somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for ya.”

At a recent event in Nashville, Rhett offered a few details on his upcoming album, including the fact that fans can expect at least a couple of collaborations with other artists.

“I just feel like singing songs alone is fun, but singing songs with your friends is so much more fun, and I think that that’s what this community is about,” he told PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s about really supporting each other, and getting your buddies on song to making it a party, and so I think that on this record there will definitely be two [collaborations].”

While Rhett hasn’t yet given fans a set date for new music, he’ll likely be teasing some new tracks when he hits the road for his Very Hot Summer Tour, which kicks off in May.

