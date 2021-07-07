Thomas Rhett Shares Some Parenting Advice

✖

As the father of soon-to-be-four daughters, Thomas Rhett is by now pretty well versed in dad life, and he recently shared some advice for his fellow parents while speaking with his record label. "I think advice I would give parents-to-be is to understand that you will never get to a point where you say, 'I figured it out,' or 'I’ve gotten it all right,'" he said.

Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are parents to daughters Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1, with another on the way later this year, and Rhett explained that "As a parent, you’re gonna mess up." "You’re gonna say things that you shouldn’t, your patience is going to run thin at certain times," he continued. "But I would just say take it day by day, and even in your deepest frustration, always realize that you have kids that look up to you, and you get one chance to be their hero. I heard that quote and it stuck with me. So, take it serious, and love them and cherish all the moments you get with them."

As for what he's personally learned since becoming a father, the 31-year-old told PEOPLE that he's had to learn to go with the flow.

"I'm not a very organized person, but when I make a plan, I need to see the plan come out exactly how I planned it — and when you have three kids, that's just impossible," he said. "I could plan to go to the beach tomorrow and then someone will wake up with a stomach virus, and I have to be okay with that. The biggest way that I have grown is learning how to laugh through that stuff rather than get frustrated with it. That's been a huge change that took quite a bit of work, but man, things just don't frazzle me as much as they used to, and it's just such an easier way to live when you're not so concerned with the little stuff."

He and Akins are also doing their best to teach their girls some important lessons, kindness being at the top of the list. "We preach kindness like it is our job," Rhett shared. "That's our standard. 'We treat people with kindness, and we treat people with love' — and that's what we say in their prayers at night." The singer joked that the concept isn't gelling just yet with his "sassy" daughter Ada James. "I can't tell you how many times a day I look at Ada James, and I'm like, 'Let's be kind!' And she's just like ...," he said, passing his hand over his head. "But she is 3."