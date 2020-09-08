Thomas Rhett Shares 'Really Hard' Moment in Relationship With Wife Lauren Akins

✖

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins have been married for almost eight years, and the couple is opening up about how they keep their relationship so strong. In an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show on Friday, Rhett discussed Akins' recent book, Live in Love, noting that he wished there were "parts where I wish I wasn’t made out to look like such a jerk," specifically one moment during the couple's adoption process with oldest daughter Willa Gray.

The pair's journey to bringing Willa Gray home was not an easy one, and Rhett recalled one particular night when he was playing a show in Nashville with the couple's friends in attendance and Akins was in Uganda, where she was seven months pregnant with the couple's second daughter, Ada James. "There was one night where she called me and it was the second night of our Nashville dates and literally every one of our best friends... were at the show," Rhett recalled, sharing that his wife called him and heard "all of her friends in the background." "Meanwhile, Lauren is seven months pregnant and throwing up in a bathroom in Uganda," he recalled. "That was when Lauren was like, 'We are living two complete separate lives right now.'"

"That was a really humbling experience for me, just knowing what she was dealing with in a sense of aloneness while I'm kind of living life as usual back in the States," Rhett continued. "That part was really hard for us, for sure. Kind of getting over that and going through some therapy, especially over that one night, but coming on the other side of that, I feel like I learned so much from that experience and it just made me know that in a marriage, you do have to just figure stuff out and you have to talk about it and you gotta be real about it, you gotta be honest about it."

Akins previously shared in an interview with PEOPLE that counseling has been nothing but a good thing for the couple. "It's something that we still say is crucial to a marriage, some form of counseling or a third party," she said. "It's just a place where you can learn more about yourself and learn more about your spouse and really learn how to communicate better and clearer. It's been so, so good. We just really love it."