Thomas Rhett Says His Wife Lauren Akins' New Book Is 'Hard to Read, in the Best Way'

Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, is releasing her first book, Live in Love, on Tuesday, documenting her life and life with her husband in the personal memoir. Speaking to reporters earlier this year, Rhett discussed his wife's new book, admitting that it was tough to get through just because of how much it dives into the couple's lives.

"It's hard to read, in the best way," he said, via The Boot. "It's like if someone made a movie about your life: You'd be like, 'Oh, I don't wanna watch this part.'" "The way me and Lauren have lived our lives, especially through social media, has been very open. You know what we're going through; you know if we're in Uganda, or doing this or that," he continued, referencing the couple's adoption process with their oldest daughter, 4-year-old Willa Gray.

"This book really gets into severe detail about the adoption process," Rhett shared. "What it was like when we first had kids. What it was like when I first got on the road, and she had just graduated from [the University of] Tennessee with a nursing degree and didn't use her nursing degree. And, like, talking about her childhood and what shaped her into who she is now."

Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes will be released on Aug. 18 after its original May release date was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Akins will support the release with a virtual book tour, which was originally scheduled to be in person, beginning on Aug. 16. Along with her life with Rhett, Akins' book also discusses childhood, her work with Love One International, and more.

"I don't read books. The last book I read was Harry Potter," Rhett joked. "But I think [Live in Love] is absolutely fantastic. I'm biased, because she's my wife, but I think it's a really, really great read. I think it's gonna encourage and inspire a lot of 7- and 8-year-olds, and also a lot of people older than seven and eight, just to learn that your decisions have weight. Your words have weight. And to really think about the choices you make in life."