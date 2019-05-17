Thomas Rhett Releases ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ With Jon Pardi, From Upcoming ‘Center Point Road’ Record

Thomas Rhett’s duet with Jon Pardi is out! Rhett just dropped “Beer Can’t Fix” on Friday, May 17. The song is from Rhett’s upcoming Center Point Road album.

Rhett wrote “Beer Can’t Fix” with Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder, with the inspiration for the song coming from an unlikely place.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was playing golf with one of my producers, Julian Bunetta, in Knoxville and we were both playing terribly, so we decided to drink a beer and suddenly we both started playing much better,” Rhett recalled in a statement announcing the release of “Beer Can’t Fix.” “Julian looked at me and said ‘Well, ain’t nothing a beer can’t fix’ and we both were like, ‘We have to write that.’

“As soon as it was done I knew I wanted Jon on it,” he continued. “It’s basically about not taking life too seriously, and I just knew Jon’s voice would be the perfect addition to the song.”

Rhett previously revealed he was excited to release “Beer Can’t Fix,” one of three collaborations on Center Point Road.

We had some fun with this one y’all. Inspired by a day on the golf course when a beer instantly improved a previously terrible game. “Beer Can’t Fix” ft. @JonPardi is out now – get it instantly when you pre order the record #CenterPointRoad https://t.co/Bk2ROTcl7S pic.twitter.com/VhTzKj8Pwu — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 17, 2019

“Just realized …Tomorrow we are releasing a song with [Jon Pardi],” Rhett said earlier in the week. “Next Friday we are releasing a song with [Kelsea Ballerini]. And the Friday after that ALL of [Center Point Road] is yours.”

On Friday, May 24, Rhett will release the title track, a collaboration with Ballerini. Little Big Town also sings on a song called “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time.”

“I just feel like singing songs alone is fun, but singing songs with your friends is so much more fun, and I think that that’s what this community is about,” Rhett previously explained to PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s about really supporting each other, and getting your buddies on a song to making it a party, and so I think that on this record there will definitely be two [collaborations].”

Rhett kicks off his Very Hot Summer Tour on Friday, May 17. He will host a Center Point Road album release party, as part of CMA Fest, on Saturday, June 8. He is also scheduled to perform during the four-day event. Find a list of all of Rhett’s upcoming shows at ThomasRhett.com. Fans who pre-order Center Point Road get instant access to “Beer Can’t Fix.”

Photo Credit: NBC