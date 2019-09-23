‘The Voice’ Alum James Dupre and Wife Kelsie Welcome Baby Girl Weeks Before Start of Randy Travis Tour

The Voice alum James Dupré is a dad again! The singer and his wife, Kelsie, welcomed daughter Rellie Evangeline into the world on Friday, Sept. 20, in a Nashville hospital. Her arrival marks the couple’s first child together, with Dupré also a parent to four older children from his first marriage. Rellie’s birth comes only a few weeks before Dupré hits the road to perform Randy Travis songs on The Music of Randy Travis Tour, which kicks off on Oct. 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Dupré (@jamesdupre) on Sep 20, 2019 at 5:46pm PDT

“Welcoming Miss Rellie Evangeline!,” Dupré shared on social media, along with a photo of his new daughter. “Thanks to [PEOPLE] for helping us share the news!”

Dupré later opened up about Rellie’s birth, which occurred only a few months before Dupré and Kelsie’s first anniversary.

“We are so thankful and in awe of her,”Dupré boated to PEOPLE. “She’s everything beautiful we didn’t know we were missing.”

The child’s name was at least inspired by the small town Dupré grew up in, Evangeline Parish, in Louisiana.

“We have always loved that name,” said Dupré, “and Kelsie suggested the idea of that being her middle name.”

Dupré likely won’t mind leaving his family for The Music of Randy Travis Tour, since it allows him to perform music by his inspiration and idol.

“I remember I was probably seven or eight years old and I remember seeing him on CMT,” Dupré recalled to PopCulture.com and other media. “And I remember asking my mom, ‘Who is that man?’ Because I was immediately drawn to his voice. And I knew that I wanted to be a singer. I said, ‘I want to do what he’s doing.’ And little did I know I’d be sitting right up here next to him just a few years later.”

Travis, who will make an appearance at all tour stops, had the idea of using Dupré to perform his songs.

“When I started putting cover videos up on YouTube over 10 years ago, I had a few Randy songs I sang to with the karaoke track,” said Dupré. “Had I known that he’d eventually see that, I would have probably dressed better and picked up the clothes off the floor and this and that. No, I’m pinching myself right now. It’s a huge honor, and I’m really excited about it.”

Find tour dates by visiting Dupré’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond