‘The Voice’ Alum Cassadee Pope Joins Forces With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik for USO Tour

Cassadee Pope just got back from a USO Tour that took her around the globe, which she reflected on in a new post on social media. The Voice alum shared her experiences, which also included some time with The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik

“I’m sitting at my gate in DC about to fly home and thinking about all these once in a lifetime experiences I had this past week,” Pope posted. “We traveled to Germany, Kosovo, Kuwait, Djibouti and an undisclosed location to thank our United States military for their service. We also put on a kickass variety show that Mayim Bialik and [actress] Anjelah Johnson so graciously spearheaded. Thank you USO for including me in such an important trip, and for capping it with a magical afternoon in Spain!

“Thank you to my ‘cast mates’ for elevating this trip even more with your talent and energy,” she continued. “Last but certainly not least, thank you General Joseph L. Lengyel and his beautiful wife Sally for hosting such an incredible trip. I apologize for bending your ear the entire time but I seriously couldn’t get enough of your stories! I’m coming back much more knowledgeable about our missions overseas and even more grateful for our troops. Oh and my pride in being an American is at an all time high.”

Pope previously told PopCulture.com that she was heading out on a USO Tour, in addition to playing several fairs and festivals over the summer, and writing more music after the release of Stages.

“I have a lot of festivals this summer,” said Pope. “It’s festival season, so pretty much every weekend I’m going out. I have a big USO tour coming up. No idea where I’m going, so it’s pretty intense, I think. I’m so excited for that, and I’m writing a lot. I’ve gotten back into the writing process.

“I stopped for a minute because writing Stages was so intense, and sort of draining in a way, so now I feel refreshed,” she continued. “I feel ready to get those juices flowing again, so I’m writing whenever I’m home as well.”

Pope has only a couple days to get over her jet lag before she hits the road again, with shows scattered all over the country. Find a list of all of Pope’s upcoming concerts by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Michael Hickey