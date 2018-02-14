Swon Brothers’ Colton Swon ‘Excited’ For Upcoming Wedding to Fiancee, Caroline

Love is in the air for at least one of the Swon Brothers! Colton Swon will soon tie the knot with his girlfriend, Caroline Glaser. The couple met when they both competed on Season 4 of The Voice in 2013, with Glaser eliminated early in the competition, and the Swon Brothers coming in third place.

“I’m so excited,” Colton Swon gushes to PopCulture.com. “So ready to call her my wife, which – fiance is better than girlfriend, but I’m ready to call her my wife.”

Colton Swon is getting ready to move out of the house he shares with his brother, Zach Swon, which the siblings say is bittersweet.

“Getting married is kind of bringing us closer together,” adds Colton Swon. “The other night, we were playing – we’re two big kids – we were playing a video game together. And he started crying in the middle of the video game, saying, ‘Sure gonna miss this.’”

The Swon Brothers, who admit they wouldn’t mind buying land and building two houses close together someday, will release new music later this year, starting with a brand-new single, “What Ever Happened,” which will drop on Feb. 23.

“It’s kinda got a throwback 80’s vibe,” Zach Colton says. “Long story short, we just had heavy hearts one night. With the stuff that’s going on in the world right now, there has just kind of been a little too much tragedy, a little too much hurt. The song’s about a lot of things but, we wrote it right after we heard about shootings at concerts and stuff like that. That was the icing on the cake. We just had a conversation one night, we’re like, ‘Whatever happened to the days when you could go play a show and that wasn’t even on your radar?’

“Some of the verse, it talks about racism,” adds Colton Swon. “It talks about when we say, ‘I do,’ it meant forever. I remember that being, your word was your bond and I know certain circumstances it’s good to separate or get a divorce but I just wish it wasn’t so common now days. I want my future kids to grow up where like people staying together, like the husband wanting to stay together. That’s what I hope for my life.”

The Swon Brothers have several concerts scheduled in 2018. Dates can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/TheSwonBrothers