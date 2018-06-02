Sugarland Release ‘Tuesday’s Broken’ From Upcoming ‘Bigger’ Album

With one week until the release of Sugarland‘s Bigger album, the duo has released “Tuesday’s Broken,” one of 11 songs on the upcoming record.

Written by Bush and Nettles, the song, the emotional ballad, which says “But what if we tried to reach him with words / What if we looked in his eyes and asked where does it hurt / Would he find all he was worth / Monday was hoping / But Tuesday’s broken,” was inspired their desire to help heal at least some of the hurt that seems rampant in the world today.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was in the airplane and I was reading the paper, and there was bad news,” Bush recalls. “It was in the northeast. There had been another school shooting. I was like, ‘Oh man, I don’t really need to be reading this. I’m trying to write a Sugarland record. I stuffed it in the pocket in front of me. It was early in the morning, cause I was trying to take my kids to carpool and then get on a plane, and then we could write by the time I got there. I was thinking, ‘What would I tell my son if this keeps happening?’

“I wrote down whatever was in my mind, just to get it out,” he continues. “I wrote it in my phone. When I first walked in the room, and saw Jennifer, she was like, ‘Well what’s on your mind?’ I was like, ‘You don’t want to know.’”

Bush shared the notes, which sparked something in Nettles as well.

“What it inspired in me too is, I had recently read an article by the Civil Rights activist Ruby Sales,” Nettle shares. “She was a child during the Civil Rights era, and her life was saved by a white man who jumped in front of her. Of course, she went on to do great things and save the world, and to be a fantastic civil rights activist.

“In it she was addressing all the pain that we have in our culture,” she continues, “and that in looking for each other, [what] if we just asked each other the question, ‘Where does it hurt? Where does it hurt?’”

The mother of five-year-old Magnus is acutely aware of the hurts of the next generation, and how desperate they are for help.

“We are all broken,” says Nettles. “But right now, young people are broken in a specific way that we haven’t been privy to before, because we’re able to see it immediately. And it’s also exacerbated by social media.”

For Sugarland, it was important that “Tuesday’s Broken” be a song about unity, not division.

“It’s not about guns or suicide,” says Bush. “It’s about kids … We’re asking, ‘Where can we meet?’ And the place I can meet with anybody is, ‘Hey man, what do you tell your kids?’”

Download “Tuesday’s Broken” on iTunes. Pre-order Bigger at SugarlandMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/sugarland