Sugarland Opens Up About Important Message in ‘Mother’

Sugarland just released “Mother,” from their upcoming Bigger album, in honor of Mother’s Day. The song, written by duo members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, was penned to honor mothers all over the country.

“One of the things about this song is, it’s so personal to everyone who listens to it,” Nettles shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We wanted to celebrate what we feel is so beautiful about mothers, what we had in our own mothers, and what we see that is beautiful about that relationship and that kind of unconditional, open-ended love.”

One of Nettles’ favorite lyrics in “Mother” says, “She fixes all the broken things / When you’re in love, she’s got a ring / To give to you, she hopes you’ll give away / She don’t care who you give it to / Where they’re from, if they pray like you / As long as they are good to you, that’s enough / First thing she taught you was love is love,” which became the keystone for the tune.

“That particular verse definitely speaks, currently and for me, I feel like within country music we have such a lovely opportunity because we have such a broad fan base and a broad demographic,” says Nettles. “And to be able to offer messages of how we see the world hopefully might inspire people, that if they don’t see it that way, maybe they might ask a question and say ‘Hmpf.’

“And especially this question, your mama may not have been that way, but she should have,” continues Nettles. “In the sense that – I’ll just go ahead and say it, just say what she wants most for you is somebody that’s good for you and good to you. It doesn’t matter how somebody prays. It doesn’t matter who they are. And the love is love specifically, obviously being a beautiful motto for the LGBTQA, all the letters, community as well. So we wanted to include that in there, in a time where religion and sexual orientation are sometimes hot buttons for people. We wanted to talk about the love piece of that from a mom and what’s really important.”

Although Nettles is a singer, songwriter and actress, being a mother is the job she takes most seriously.

“There is nothing that becoming a mother has not changed,” says Nettles. There is nothing that it has not touched. There is nothing that forever more it will not touch. It is the strangest feeling. I will never know again what it is like to be one whole person. I will forever have my heart walking on the outside of my body. I will worry for every day of the rest of my life.”

